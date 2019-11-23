Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM Trafalgar pro Patria 292 – Royal Canadian Legion 411 Gorge Road E Victoria , BC View Map Obituary

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Harvey Thomson on November 13th, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife June of 59 years, sister Doreen, son Colin (Vanessa), daughters Donna (Bill) and Brenda (Dan), and grandchildren Corey, Lynden, Delaney, Kendall and Riley. Predeceased by father Albert, mother Ella, and brother Jim.



Harvey’s journey began with his birth in a small hospital in Rapid City, Manitoba. Harvey spent his childhood in Onanole, Manitoba until the age of 17 when Harvey and his family made their way west to Vancouver Island (Victoria). Soon after moving to Victoria, Harvey met his bride June and started a family. Harvey had a long career in construction. He started Victoria Drywall and Stucco in the seventies, and subsequently his son Colin joined the company. Colin would like to thank all the people they worked with, there were many friendships and strong working relationships created over the years, which is a testament to how Harvey approached people and business.



Harvey enjoyed life to the fullest and had no regrets. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, camping, curling, baseball, hockey, golfing, gardening, and cheering his grandchildren on in their various sports. We will miss his sense of humour and his zest for life. He touched many people, including his amazing group of friends and extended family.



Go Canucks!



Celebration of life will be held Tuesday November 26th 3:00 to 7:00 @ Trafalgar pro Patria 292 – Royal Canadian Legion – 411 Gorge Road E, Victoria BC. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the BC Cancer Foundation.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Harvey Thomson on November 13th, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife June of 59 years, sister Doreen, son Colin (Vanessa), daughters Donna (Bill) and Brenda (Dan), and grandchildren Corey, Lynden, Delaney, Kendall and Riley. Predeceased by father Albert, mother Ella, and brother Jim.Harvey’s journey began with his birth in a small hospital in Rapid City, Manitoba. Harvey spent his childhood in Onanole, Manitoba until the age of 17 when Harvey and his family made their way west to Vancouver Island (Victoria). Soon after moving to Victoria, Harvey met his bride June and started a family. Harvey had a long career in construction. He started Victoria Drywall and Stucco in the seventies, and subsequently his son Colin joined the company. Colin would like to thank all the people they worked with, there were many friendships and strong working relationships created over the years, which is a testament to how Harvey approached people and business.Harvey enjoyed life to the fullest and had no regrets. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, camping, curling, baseball, hockey, golfing, gardening, and cheering his grandchildren on in their various sports. We will miss his sense of humour and his zest for life. He touched many people, including his amazing group of friends and extended family.Go Canucks!Celebration of life will be held Tuesday November 26th 3:00 to 7:00 @ Trafalgar pro Patria 292 – Royal Canadian Legion – 411 Gorge Road E, Victoria BC. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the BC Cancer Foundation. Published in The Times Colonist on Nov. 23, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close