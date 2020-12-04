Hazel Ann Dunham (nee Rodger) passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 after a short stay at Victoria General Hospital.



Hazel was predeceased by her parents Mary and Alexander Rodger, and her sister-in-law Linda Rodger. She is survived by her brother Ralph Rodger and sister Frances Lefevre; daughter and son-in-law Lynda and Michael Dunham-Wilkie; son and daughter-in-law Richard and Linda Dunham; grandchildren Adam and his wife Cindy; Christopher and his partner Angela; and granddaughter Carolyn; great grandchildren Heather and Tiffany; great great granddaughter Ashlynn; many nieces and nephews and their families, as well as many friends.



Hazel was born at the Royal Jubilee Hospital on August 6, 1937. She attended Tillicum and Mount View High School and lived in Victoria for her whole life. In 1965, she bought her home which she continued to live in until the day before her death.



Hazel worked for 35 years for the Provincial Government of BC, mostly in the Motor Vehicle Branch. She supervised the data-entry department and set up the codes for the data entry system. When she retired in 1997 there was a lovely retirement party for her that she thoroughly enjoyed, and was attended by many of her co-workers from over the years.



She was proud of her two children and their families and she loved to spend time with them, particularly the little ones. Until the pandemic, she continued to be active and enjoyed water fit, walking club, yoga, line dancing and stitch and bitch knitting.



For Hazel, love from Ralph



Life is a book in volumes three - The past, the present, and the yet-to-be.



The past is written and hidden away. The present we live from day to day.



The yet-to-be we cannot see; we hold the book but God holds the key.



Although the family could not be with her at the hospital, she had texted us the night before she died telling us that the people at the hospital were very nice and caring and that she really enjoyed her dinner. The hospital reported that her mind was sharp and she was chatting with them. Due to the current covid risks and restrictions, a memorial service will be arranged and announced at a later date, once it is safer for loved ones to travel.



If you wish, a donation may be made to a charity of your choice.



