GALLOWAY, Hazel Frances 1921 -2020 In Loving Memory Hazel was born on a farm in Tisdale, Saskatchewan and moved to Victoria with her parents and five sisters when she was five. She moved to Nanaimo to work at the Malaspina Hotel in 1947 and married Allan Galloway in 1948 and as Allan was starting up dairy farming they both worked at building a milking parlour and taking in crops of hay and silage. They lived together on the farm until Allan's death in 2006. Hazel loved traveling and visiting and learning about new places as well as tracing family roots. She compiled a history of the Cedar area in 1959 and a copy is in the Nanaimo archives. She was a member of Cedar United church from 1955. Hazel continued to look on life as an adventure and try new things like snowshoeing at the age of 88 years. She sold the farm and moved to Wexford Creek Assisted Living in 2009. She was blessed with good health until a month before her death at the age of 99 years. She is survived by her children Glen Galloway (Bea) of Penticton, Arlene Galloway Ford (Blake) of Victoria and Colleen Butcher (Marshall) of Ladysmith as well as two grandchildren, CJ Butcher (Ellen) of Burnaby and Sarah Wilson (Alexander) of Helena, Montana and one great-grandson, AJ Butcher. She is also survived by her sister, Patsy Patterson, of Prince George and numerous nieces and nephews. Hazel loved to socialize and was always interested in what others were doing. She kept track of family and friends over the years and made many good friends during her time at Wexford. In this time of Covid 19, to remember Hazel you can do something she would like to do: read a newspaper or non-fiction book, do a cryptoquote, plant something and watch it grow, do some daily exercises, sing, dance, welcome/greet a stranger, and/or share stories with family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Cedar United Church, 1644 Cedar Rd, Nanaimo BC V9X 1L4 or a charity of your choice.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store