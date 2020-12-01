Hazel was predeceased by her daughter Pauline, survived by her loving husband Larry, her son Joe and her grandchildren Kai and Ryder. She will also be missed by her stepson Patrick, daughter-in-law Stacey and their children Cameron, Kyle, and Nicole. Hazel had a very large family and many friends; she will be missed by all. Thanks to the medical staff at Eagle Park Care Home for their loving and compassionate care. Hazel did not wish to have a service. She will be cremated and her ashes spread at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Society.



The light of God surrounds her;



The love of God enfolds her;



The power of God protects her;



The presence of God watches over her.



Wherever she is, God is!



And all is well.



