Aged 97 years. Predeceased by her husband Llew Best (December 2012).
Survived by three children: Maureen Watters (Lawrence), Don Best, and Carol Best. Also survived by five grandchildren: Yvonne, Eric and Grant Skaarup; Ellen and Laura Watters; and three great-grandchildren. Mom died peacefully with Maureen by her side. Our thanks to the staff at Saanich Peninsula Extended Care Unit for caring for Mom over the past fifteen months.
Memorial Service: Tuesday, May 7, 2:00 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints: 2210 Eastleigh Way, Sidney, B.C.
Published in The Times Colonist from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019