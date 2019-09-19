SMITH, Hazel "Jean" (nee Cawsey) 1941 - September 12, 2019 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dear Mom, Grannie, Sister and Auntie. Predeceased by her parents Lawrie & Pat, brother Bob and her husband Tom (2015). Survived by her children Kelly, Larry (Jo-Ann), Barb (Ron); 11 grandchildren, 4 great-grandsons, as well as her sister Lorraine (Dave) and many nieces and nephews. Jean found joy in everything. From her work at Eatons until retirement, then being actively involved with the Rebekah Lodge #145 or being surrounded by her hippo's. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, and we will miss her deeply. Special thanks to the staff at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital for their care of our special lady. Always in our Hearts A celebration of Jean's life will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10:00 AM at First Memorial, 4725 Falaise Drive, Victoria
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sept. 19 to Sept. 21, 2019