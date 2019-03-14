Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HEATHER A. (ADAMS) TYLER. View Sign

After a long and courageous battle with COPD our beloved Heather passed away peacefully at Penticton Regional Hospital, embraced by the love of her daughters. Heather is survived by her husband Trevor of 54 years, her daughters Suzanne Krumbhols (Daryl, Hailey & Liam) and Trina Tyler. Predeceased by her parents Glynn & Gladys Adams and her sister Diane Gait. She was born in Victoria and journeyed around Western Canada before settling down in Keremeos. Heather had a very caring and giving nature. She cherished her family and friends. A selfless woman of faith always thinking of others before herself. Mom, you did not take your final breath you took a fresh new breath that will carry you through eternity. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the BC Lung Association in memory of Heather. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Published in The Times Colonist on Mar. 14, 2019

