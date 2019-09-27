Sadly, Heather has lost the battle she has been fighting for so many years. She passed away peacefully at RJH with family and friends who loved her at her side. She leaves behind so many who loved her, and will remember her, for her quick wit, wonderful smile, and her ability to befriend others. We are proud of her courage, and are grateful to have had her in our lives. Thank You to BC Transplant, the team on T12 (VGH), the Doctors and staff on 8N at RJH, and especially the core team of nurses who have cared for her the past fourteen months, and have become a part of our family; words can not express our gratitude. A celebration of Heather's life to be announced at a later date.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019