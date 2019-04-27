Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Heather C. STACEY. View Sign Obituary

In the early hours of Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Royal Jubilee Hospital, Heather Stacey (MacKinnon) at the age of 75 passed away to a peaceful and pain free place, with her beloved two sons, Mathew and Owen by her side. She survived many serious illness over the years and was always able to bounce back, however not this time.







Heather was born in Harrow England to George Graham MacKinnon and Hilda Alexandria MacKinnon (Snyder) and was the younger sister of Yvonne, who predeceased her in 2011. She immigrated to Canada October, 1965 at the age of 22.



Heather will be truly missed by sons Owen (Jena), granddaughters Scarlett and Maeve; Mathew, grandsons Griffin and Gabe;



also nieces Carolyn (Sandy) Linda (Dan) and their families.







A Celebration of Life will be held in the next few months. Contact the family.



Rest well Heather, you will be missed by many.

In the early hours of Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Royal Jubilee Hospital, Heather Stacey (MacKinnon) at the age of 75 passed away to a peaceful and pain free place, with her beloved two sons, Mathew and Owen by her side. She survived many serious illness over the years and was always able to bounce back, however not this time.Heather was born in Harrow England to George Graham MacKinnon and Hilda Alexandria MacKinnon (Snyder) and was the younger sister of Yvonne, who predeceased her in 2011. She immigrated to Canada October, 1965 at the age of 22.Heather will be truly missed by sons Owen (Jena), granddaughters Scarlett and Maeve; Mathew, grandsons Griffin and Gabe;also nieces Carolyn (Sandy) Linda (Dan) and their families.A Celebration of Life will be held in the next few months. Contact the family.Rest well Heather, you will be missed by many. Published in The Times Colonist on Apr. 27, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close