In the early hours of Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Royal Jubilee Hospital, Heather Stacey (MacKinnon) at the age of 75 passed away to a peaceful and pain free place, with her beloved two sons, Mathew and Owen by her side. She survived many serious illness over the years and was always able to bounce back, however not this time.
Heather was born in Harrow England to George Graham MacKinnon and Hilda Alexandria MacKinnon (Snyder) and was the younger sister of Yvonne, who predeceased her in 2011. She immigrated to Canada October, 1965 at the age of 22.
Heather will be truly missed by sons Owen (Jena), granddaughters Scarlett and Maeve; Mathew, grandsons Griffin and Gabe;
also nieces Carolyn (Sandy) Linda (Dan) and their families.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the next few months. Contact the family.
Rest well Heather, you will be missed by many.
Published in The Times Colonist on Apr. 27, 2019