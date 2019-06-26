Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Heather Donalda Elizabeth Patterson. View Sign Obituary

PATTERSON, Heather Donalda Elizabeth Heather passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on June 8, 2019 in Victoria, BC, with her family by her side. She was born on November 19, 1946 in West Vancouver, British Columbia. Heather was happily married for over 45 years to the love of her life, Robert Allan Patterson, who passed earlier this year. She is survived by her son, Ryan Patterson, her daughter-in-law, Jennifer Patterson and her grandson, Ryder Allan Patterson. Heather made an enormous and immediate impact on all of those who met her and was an incredible friend, mother and grandmother. Heather was always the friend you could call on for help, advice, or simply for someone to talk to. Her pride and joy, other than her family, was her incredible garden. If Heather wasn't spending time with her grandson, she was in her garden. A private celebration for Heather will be held at the family home. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 26 to June 27, 2019

