COLLIER, Heather Gail July 31, 1956 to December 7, 2019 It is with broken hearts that we announce the sudden death of our Heather on December 7, 2019 at the Victoria General Hospital. Heather faced many health challenges throughout her life, always with courage and determination. A proud moment for all of us was when she graduated from UVIC with a Bachelor's degree in English and Anthropology. Heather worked for the Motor Vehicle Branch and then ICBC until her retirement. She loved her family and in turn we all loved her. Heather is predeceased by her parents Bill and Ruth Collier and many aunts and uncles. She is survived by her loving sister Ann (Ken) and cherished nephews and their spouses Ryan (Kathy), Andy (Bianca) and Nick (Jill) and her beloved great nephews Austin and Connor. She also leaves her Uncle and cousins. Heather's lifelong friends, Corinne, Kim and Cynthia will miss her. Heather was a proud board member for The Turner Syndrome Society of Canada. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Turner Syndrome Society would be greatly appreciated. Cheques may be sent to: Unit 7A-2100 Thurston Drive, Ottawa, Ontario, K1G 4K8. Or log onto Canada Helps and follow the prompts to Turner Syndrome Society of Canada. We would like to thank Dr. K. MacMillan and Dr. C. Bacsu for their kindness. Rest in peace Hattie. You are deeply missed and loved forever. A Memorial Service will be held in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 10:00 am. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019