RIECHE, Heather Marjorie (nee Hughes) Passed away on 31 January 2019 in Comox B.C. after a short illness. Heather was born at the Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria, B.C. on the 10th of November 1932. She was a third generation Victorian, her grandfather General Henry Thoresby Hughes was influential in the creation of the Vimy Ridge Memorial and she loved the city of her birth, growing up there with her two sisters Mavis and Sarah. Educated at St. Ann's Academy and St. Margaret's in Victoria she later worked for Civil Defense in the BC Government. After her marriage to Karl W. Rieche on 7 May 1955 they traveled throughout remote northern B.C. before settling in Victoria where they raised their family. In 1986 she and Karl moved to Courtenay and enjoyed many years together. Karl died in 2017. Heather is survived by her son Fraser and her daughter Alexandra, her daughter-in-law Stephanie Carter Rieche, her son-in-law Wladyslaw Bartoszewski, her sister Sarah and three much loved grandchildren, Antonia Bartoszewski, Isabella Carter Rieche, and Caroline Bartoszewski. Heather was a wonderful person, much loved by so many. She was kind, delightful, always giving to others and an absolute hoot to be around and never happier than when painting or gardening or entertaining in her home. Her family and friends will miss her terribly. Please join us in remembering Heather by visiting our memorial at www.piercysmtwashingtonfuneral.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Heather Marjorie Rieche.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019