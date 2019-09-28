Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Heather Millicent Hives. View Sign Obituary

HIVES, Heather Millicent (nee Hoole) Born in the Lady Minto Hospital on Salt Spring Island, Heather was the second child of Sidney Walter Hoole and his wife, Agnes Gertrude Hoole. Heather's older brother Ronald Stuart Hoole was killed in action during the 2nd World War. Heather attended school on Salt Spring Island and later finished school at St. Ann's Academy in Victoria, BC. During the war the family moved to Victoria where Heather worked in a paper making plant. She took a shorthand and typing course and worked several years for the provincial government. Heather met Stephen in 1966. At Christmas he proposed. They were happily married 5 August 1967 - their Centennial project. Heather left work and became a model loving housewife. Her parents joined them and so Heather cared for them lovingly as they aged and died in their nineties. To celebrate Heather's life, a memorial service will be held at 2 pm, October 5, 2019 at St. Andrew Anglican Church, 9686 Third Street, Sidney, BC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Andrew, to support outreach.





HIVES, Heather Millicent (nee Hoole) Born in the Lady Minto Hospital on Salt Spring Island, Heather was the second child of Sidney Walter Hoole and his wife, Agnes Gertrude Hoole. Heather's older brother Ronald Stuart Hoole was killed in action during the 2nd World War. Heather attended school on Salt Spring Island and later finished school at St. Ann's Academy in Victoria, BC. During the war the family moved to Victoria where Heather worked in a paper making plant. She took a shorthand and typing course and worked several years for the provincial government. Heather met Stephen in 1966. At Christmas he proposed. They were happily married 5 August 1967 - their Centennial project. Heather left work and became a model loving housewife. Her parents joined them and so Heather cared for them lovingly as they aged and died in their nineties. To celebrate Heather's life, a memorial service will be held at 2 pm, October 5, 2019 at St. Andrew Anglican Church, 9686 Third Street, Sidney, BC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Andrew, to support outreach. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close