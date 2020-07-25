We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved mom, Heather (known to many as Bridgie).



Mom was born and raised in Victoria, the youngest of four in the Bridgman family. She attended Norfolk House and Queen Margaret's Schools where she developed many lifelong friends whom she was close to throughout her life. Her friendships were deep, longstanding, wide ranging and cherished. She was especially close to her dear sister, Gillian Young.



Mom's adventurous spirit was deeply rooted in who she was. She travelled the world as a teenager, and as often as she could while raising a family. In recent years, she looked forward to visiting countries in Central America, South America and Asia. Her adventurous spirit was very much alive at home as she hiked, camped and kayaked with her many friends and most recently took up dragon boating. She was regularly seen cycling the roads on Salt Spring Island and trained annually for 15 years with her dear friend Charlotte to raise money for the 200 km Bike Trek for Life and Breath.



Her gentle nature, sense of compassion, and supportive and kind approach touched us all, and is very much the legacy she leaves for her friends and family, and most profoundly, her grandchildren. These traits also made her a compassionate nurse where she worked for many years at Oak Bay Kiwanis Pavilion.



Mom was predeceased by her sister (Rosemary Penn), brother (Hamish Bridgman) and brothers-in-law Dr. Michael Penn and Captain Keith Young. She is greatly missed by her children, Catie (Scott), Matthew (Teresa), and Hamish (Danielle) and grandchildren Georgia, Tobyn, Jai, Kaidyn, Jasmine, Teagan and Kiera, her sister (Gillian), partner (Johan Gerritsen), numerous nieces and nephews, John Robertson and Tully, her loyal lab.



The family would especially like to thank those who helped us through this difficult time including Barbie Emery, Sue Yates, Dr. Puneet Baines, Dr. Randall Moore, Dr John Boyd and the wonderful nursing teams and care aids who supported her through her battle with cancer. We would also like to thank both our friends and mom's who went above and beyond in their support of us in this journey.



A celebration of life will be planned at a later date on Salt Spring Island.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store