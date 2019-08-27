Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Heather WIGINTON. View Sign Obituary

Heather Caroline Wiginton (nee Clark) passed away on August 24, 2019 after living with cancer as an all too frequent companion for almost 20 years. She was surrounded by her sons Richard, Cameron and Colin as she wanted, and the challenges she faced never stopped her from living life to the fullest in the company of family and friends.



Heather was born in Victoria, British Columbia in 1935 and grew up in Oak Bay alongside her brother Tony Clark and her sister Shelagh (Clark) Houston (pre-deceased), all members of the extended Wootton clan. Family was always important to her and she also made many great friends during her school years who stayed with her throughout her life as she married, had a family and pursued a career as a public health nurse.



After having lived in Vancouver, Pittsburgh and Toronto, Heather settled in Kingston, Ontario which she called home from 1973 until today. She loved Kingston and especially loved being near the water. She was never happier than when she was out enjoying nature and stayed active throughout her later life, with a particular passion for kayaking.







Heather retired in 2000 and pursued a busy life that included volunteering, travel and spending time with friends and with her grandchildren whom she adored. She was also an avid reader and Heather challenged herself to keep learning and to stay current with the times and followed the news out of interest but especially out of concern for the world her grandchildren would inherit.







Heather will be forever remembered and cherished by her sons, her daughters-in-law Karen Wiginton and Nancy Webb and especially her grandchildren Lindsay, Russell, Casey, Jocelyn and Jamie. Heather also lives on in the hearts of her brother Tony and her nieces and nephews Vicki, Nancy, Larry and Kathleen as well as the extended family and her dear friends far and near.







Family will be gathering in the near future to fulfill Heather's final wishes and memorial donations in her name can be made to Ecojustice (

