Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Heinrich Rudolf (Henry) Oerzen. View Sign Service Information First Memorial Funeral Services and Garden of Memories 4725 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y1B4 (250)-658-5244 Funeral service 2:00 PM Royal Oak Burial Park, Garden Chapel Obituary

OERZEN, Heinrich (Henry) Rudolf December 19, 1932 - November 9, 2019 With deep love we will greatly miss Henry, our cherished husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. Henry was born in Wintermoor, Germany to Wilhelm and Martha Oertzen. He was second youngest and last survivor of five siblings. Henry trained as a cabinet maker (Tischler). In 1951, aged 18, he left the ruins of war emigrating alone to Canada to build his life. After 3 years in Montreal he found his way to Victoria. He constructed his first house in his 20's, entirely by hand. As a master craftsman, helping others with his talents was the hallmark of who he was. He humbly gave with true integrity; was faithful, loyal, caring, sensitive, gentle and patient. His word was his bond. He had an intelligent, curious, practical mind. Henry honoured his values of duty and commitment to provide for his family. He had a quiet inner Christian faith of unconditional and sacrificial love, and a willingness to forgive. He so much wanted to enjoy life, and persevered during tough times. He struggled to stay living even a little longer. In the end, though, he allowed himself to slip peacefully into well deserved eternal rest and joy. Henry leaves behind a beautiful legacy of selflessness and compassion, which are too easily forgotten. Remaining are his wife of 56 years, Ursula, son Glenn (Carol), daughters Ellen and Beate, grandchildren Janek and Anika, six nephews and nieces in Germany and USA, along with grateful friends and many others he touched throughout his life. The family thanks the staff of Royal Jubilee for their tremendous care. Auf Wiedersehen unseren geliebten Papa. Funeral service at Royal Oak Burial Park, Garden Chapel, Fri Nov 22 at 2 pm.







OERZEN, Heinrich (Henry) Rudolf December 19, 1932 - November 9, 2019 With deep love we will greatly miss Henry, our cherished husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. Henry was born in Wintermoor, Germany to Wilhelm and Martha Oertzen. He was second youngest and last survivor of five siblings. Henry trained as a cabinet maker (Tischler). In 1951, aged 18, he left the ruins of war emigrating alone to Canada to build his life. After 3 years in Montreal he found his way to Victoria. He constructed his first house in his 20's, entirely by hand. As a master craftsman, helping others with his talents was the hallmark of who he was. He humbly gave with true integrity; was faithful, loyal, caring, sensitive, gentle and patient. His word was his bond. He had an intelligent, curious, practical mind. Henry honoured his values of duty and commitment to provide for his family. He had a quiet inner Christian faith of unconditional and sacrificial love, and a willingness to forgive. He so much wanted to enjoy life, and persevered during tough times. He struggled to stay living even a little longer. In the end, though, he allowed himself to slip peacefully into well deserved eternal rest and joy. Henry leaves behind a beautiful legacy of selflessness and compassion, which are too easily forgotten. Remaining are his wife of 56 years, Ursula, son Glenn (Carol), daughters Ellen and Beate, grandchildren Janek and Anika, six nephews and nieces in Germany and USA, along with grateful friends and many others he touched throughout his life. The family thanks the staff of Royal Jubilee for their tremendous care. Auf Wiedersehen unseren geliebten Papa. Funeral service at Royal Oak Burial Park, Garden Chapel, Fri Nov 22 at 2 pm. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close