Service Information Chapel of Memories Funeral Directors 4005 Sixth Ave Port Alberni , BC V9Y4M6 (250)-723-3633 Obituary

SUDAR, Helen Ann It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Helen Ann Sudar on July 12th, 2019 with her loving family by her side. Helen was born in Vuketic, Croatia on October 9th, 1929. She immigrated to Canada in 1952 to join her father and settled in Vancouver. It was in Vancouver where she met the man of her life, Ante and in 1955 they married and moved to Port Alberni to start a life together. They were blessed with three wonderful children and with hard work and determination built strong roots and lived a fulfilling life. Helen was a devoted wife, a loving mother and grandmother who always put family first. She found great joy in cooking and looking after her family. Her happiest moments were spent around the dinner table. Predeceased by her husband Ante (Tony) Sudar, her parents Katica and Joseph Ramuscak and her brother Steve Ramuscak. Helen will forever be sadly missed by her three children, son Tony Sudar (Gabriella), daughter Rosemary Mesic (Mike) and Deanna Kirk (Terry) and her four beloved grandchildren; Michael, Matthew, Russell and Nicole. Helen was an incredible woman who lived for her family. She was our rock, our hero and will be deeply missed by all. As per Mom's request there will be a private family service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Helen's name to the Ty Watson Foundation. Stories and condolences may be left for the family at







