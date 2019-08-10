BROOKS, Helen (nee OTTENBREIT) August 3rd , 2019 at the age of 84, surrounded by her family Helen joined her beloved Ned after a 17-Month battle with cancer. Born in Grayson, Saskatchewan Helen spent the majority of her adult life in Victoria where she raised her family. Helen was a wonderful cook and was the Manager of the Metropolitan Lunch counter for many years, as well as owned "The Clinic" Café on Fort Street. She is survived by her four children Frank Ottenbreit (Debbie), Greg Ottenbreit, Carol Baird (Bob) and Douglas Ottenbreit, three Grandchildren Lawrence Parsons, Jenna (Mike) Hughes, Elizabeth Parsons and three great grandchildren Jacob, Evan and Koen. Mom was a very strong-willed woman and met all the challenges life had to offer head on with no nonsense. She was an inspiration to all in the positive manner she dealt with the many health issues she had through her life, you never heard her complain and her battle with Cancer was no different. A BIG thank you to Dr. Andrew Jervis and staff forthe care and compassion they showed Helen during her illness, and also the VIHA staff who attended to her in her final days. Per Helen's request there will be no service and her ashes will be laid to rest at God's Acre with her beloved Ned. Condolences can be left for the family at bit.do/HelenBrooks
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019