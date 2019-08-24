Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Carolyn (Carol) Dorrell. View Sign Obituary

DORRELL, Helen Carolyn (Carol) With loving memories and heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Helen Carolyn (Carol) Dorrell on August 8th, 2019 at 7:28pm in the Mount Tolmie Hospital in Victoria, British Columbia at the age of 96. Born in Edmonton on May 28, 1923 to her parents Helen and William (Bill) Hustler. Big sister to her late sister Eileen, her late brother Bill, and her sister Joan. Loving mother to Brenda (David), Doug, and her late daughter Eileen (George). Adoring grandmother to Laura (Joe), Alex (Jill), Meredith (Colleen), Andrea, Ainsley and Lesley. G.G. (great-grandmother) to Hazel, Cameron, Bridgette, Max, Astrid and Courtney. To those who knew Carol, she was one of the most positive, vibrant, and friendly people you could meet - and was what some would consider a "social butterfly". She was known for her affinity for dark chocolate, ice cream, and a nice glass of wine. Carol would light up when in the presence of her great-grandchildren and felt that every day was a blessing. Always happy as long as she had people to join her in conversation, smiles, and laughter - much of it brought about by her. Carol lived in Victoria for the last 30 years of her life after living in many places across Canada (Qualicum, Nanoose Bay, Toronto, Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg, and Vancouver). Victoria was always a special place to her, enjoying the city's views and all the people. She never got tired of visiting such magical places like Willows Beach, where she loved to watch and listen to the children play. If given the opportunity, Carol would have lived for another 50 years to be with her family, friends, and the new friends she was ever making. Her love for her family could not have been measured in any traditional way. It was what kept her going and what she looked forward to every day. Many thanks to the compassionate staff at Mount Tolmie Hospital, Marrion Village, the Royal Jubilee Hospital and all of her friends and family members who visited regularly in her later years to keep her company. A Celebration of Carol's' s life will be held at 11 am, on Saturday, September 28, at Marrion Village, 1968 Bee Street, Victoria. Memorial donations in memory of Carol can be made to: Anatomical Sciences Research Endowment, Department of Cellular & Physiological Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, 2350 Health Sciences Mall, Vancouver, BC Canada V6T 1Z3.





