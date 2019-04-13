Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen D. SLADE. View Sign

SLADE, Helen 1943 -2019. With sadness we announce that Helen passed away peacefully on April 2 after a lengthy illness. She is survived by Christopher, her husband of 51 years; her children Jonathan (Renee) and Catherine; and her two young grandchildren Isabel and Macleay.



Helen spent her early years in England. She met Chris while they were both studying at Cambridge University. Helen came to Canada as a teacher, first in Hamilton then in Toronto. In 1967, Helen and Chris were married in Toronto and spent several years there before a move to Vancouver and then to Victoria, where they raised their family. In her latter years, Helen devoted herself to her art and poetry.



We would like to thank to Dr. Rosenberg and his team for the care and attention that Helen received during her last years.



There will be no service at her request.

