Helen Henderson passed away peacefully in Sidney, BC on June 27, 2019. Beloved daughter of Diana Henderson and the late Harvey Henderson, and much-loved sister to Ruth, Isabel, William, Matthew and Joshua. Adored Aunt to Edward, Sara, Abigail, Oliver, Angus and Kate. Fiancée of Bob and friend to all who knew her. She was a free spirit who lived life without fear.
There will be a small Funeral on Monday, Aug. 12th at 11:00 am at St. Elizabeth's Church, Sidney, B.C.
Published in The Times Colonist from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019