Helen Horner passed away peacefully on December 31, 2019. She is survived by her son, David (Deanne), and daughter Susan (Rolly); sister Margaret; grandchildren, Kevin, Lisa, Robyn (Colin), Doug (Yalan), Brandon (Tanisha); great grandchildren, Isaac, Cohen and Arthur; and many relatives in BC and eastern Canada. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Stanley and siblings Betty, Doug, and Edna. She was an active member of Eastern Star, Rebekahs and the Church of the Advent.
Service will be held on Tuesday, January 14 at 1pm at the Church of the Advent, Colwood.
Published in The Times Colonist from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020