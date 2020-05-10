The family of Helen Joan Hurn (nee Auchinvole) is saddened to share the news of her peaceful passing on Sunday, May 3rd. Our Mom (Joan) was born in Cumberland B.C. in 1928 and was an "island girl" all her life. The daughter of Alex & Fanny Auchinvole and sister of Bruce Auchinvole, Joan lived the first ten years of her life in Union Bay surrounded by a large, loving extended family. They relocated to Victoria in 1939, where Mom attended Sir James Douglas school and then Oak Bay High School, excelling at academics and music, and meeting Ken Hurn, who became her soul mate and future husband. Mom was an award-winning Highland dancer, an accomplished pianist, and a woman greatly ahead of her time in earning a university degree in Pharmacy at UBC in 1950. She and Ken married in December, 1951 and had 3 children, several canines and countless happy years of travel and community service. Many Victoria babies and toddlers have worn beautiful hand-knitted sweaters made by Mom for the benefit of the RJH Auxiliary Gift Shop. She was smart, strong, and witty and taught her children to be honest, dedicated, and hard-working. Mom leaves Megan, Bruce (Chris), and Glynis (Dave Ramsay) to remember and honour her, as well as her 7 beloved grandsons - Michael and Graeme Fullerton, Garreth and Andrew Hurn, and Kirby, Bryan, and David Ramsay; their spouses; and 7 great-granddaughters - Piper, Nina, Harper, Lily, Ally, Ava, and Louise. At Mom's request the family will hold a private celebration of her life at a date to be fixed after Covid19 restrictions have been eased. If so desired, donations to honour Joan's life may be made to any charity of your choice.



