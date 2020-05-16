REID, Helen Jean July 25, 1929 - May 12, 2020 Helen Jean passed away peacefully at Acacia Ty Mawr in Shawnigan Lake on May 12, 2020. Predeceased by her husband Jim and lovingly remembered by her children; Stephen (Dawn) Brian (Carla), Barbara (Barry) and Paula (Brad); grandchildren Mariah, Brandon, Lindsay, Zoe and great-grandson Jasper. She is survived by her sister Elizabeth (Ross), niece Kim and nephew Dana and predeceased by her brother Charles and nephew Andy (Val). Helen lived a charmed life, she was born and raised in Fredericton, New Brunswick, then she married and moved to Montreal and eventually headed for the beautiful west coast. She loved to travel and spent many years as a snowbird going to California in the winter months, golfing all year round. She enjoyed many favourite spots to camp, walk and hike where she loved to live on Vancouver Island. Helen Jean was a genuine sweetheart with a generous, kind soul and will be sadly missed. A special thank you to all the wonderful staff at Acacia for their loving care. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society of B.C. Condolences may be offered at www.mccallgardens.com.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 16 to May 18, 2020.