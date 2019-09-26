Lavallee, Helen May (née Lange) February 27, 1930 - September 22, 2019, died peacefully at the age of 89 at the RJH where she was attended to by the marvellous and caring staff in the 2nd South ward. Helen was born in Saskatoon and spent her formative years on a farm near Pilger SK, later moving to Victoria where she finished her school years, married and raised her children. An enthusiastic volunteer coordinator, she worked in various health facilities for geriatrics including Juan de Fuca Hospitals, and Saanich Peninsula Hospital. She is survived and will be deeply missed by her children Janet (Glen) Langston, Gayle (Marlin) Lohr, Peter (Kimberley) and William (Mirka) and her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly. There will be a private family celebration of life.
Published in The Times Colonist on Sept. 26, 2019