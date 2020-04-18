Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Macpherson. View Sign Obituary

MACPHERSON, Helen It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Helen Macpherson born December 24, 1926. Helen passed away on April 8, 2020 at Royal Jubilee Hospital at the age of 93. Helen has been reunited with the love of her life James John Macpherson in the Kingdom of Heaven. There, she will be surrounded by the family that has predeceased her; sisters, Nora, Agnes, Mary, Rena, Margaret and her brother, Patrick as well as so many friends and relatives who have departed during Helen's long and colourful life. She is survived by her sister, Winnie. Helen is also survived by her sons, Angus, Roderick, Ian, Douglas and Kenneth as well as their families totalling 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Helen was instantly likeable, a quality that created and sustained countless friendships wherever she went. Helen was deeply religious and devoted to the Catholic church spending many hours volunteering with the Catholic Women's League. A devoted wife and mother, Helen ensured that her family wanted for nothing often at a great personal sacrifice. Uncompromising in her faith and devotion to her family, Helen's happiness was derived from the happiness of her family. Helen was an expert joke and storyteller and would often amaze her family at gatherings with her sharp wit, once proclaiming "had I known I would live this long I'd have taken better care of myself." Helen bore witness to an amazing number of historical events during her 93 years, everything from world wars and Lunar landings to this latest Pandemic. Through it all, she remained optimistic and upbeat and relied on her faith and visits from family and friends to sustain her. She was a source of joy for all that knew her and her light will live on through the stories told by her children, grand children and great-grandchildren. She will be missed. Condolences may be offered to the family at







