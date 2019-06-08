Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Margaret Burkinshaw RUSSELL. View Sign Obituary

Helen was born in Vancouver and grew up in Berry Creek AB with her parents, Edgar & Nellie, and her brothers, Roy, Orville, and Robert. She relished memories of being a farm-girl, riding bareback on her horse named Fly, churning butter, and being the athletic, skirt-encumbered, lone girl for the boys' baseball games. Helen loved family, especially Leslie (1918-2007), her husband of 64 years. Their faith in God was a sustaining force. Her family, Bonnie & Johannes, Ruth & David, Timothy & Lori (Douglas & Solomon), Andrea & Max, cherish memories of her as mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. In her 101 adventurous years, Helen treasured travels with Leslie to many countries - 32 at her count. She also resided in Edmonton, Ottawa, Arvida, Cairo, Montreal, and Victoria. Many describe the privilege of having known her as a nurse, educator, leader, mentor, and friend. She was a courageous, curious, and spirited woman, who generously shared her intelligence, love, and wisdom. Cora & Boyd Rempel and Karen & Don Crawford have been faithful and kind friends to Helen & Leslie. Lambrick Park Church also welcomed them. Helen lived her final years at the Sidney All Care Residence, where the First Floor Team embraced her with warm and gentle attention, softening the ravages of her mind and body. For this care, her family feels great gratitude. Contributions in Helen's memory may be made to the charity of one's choosing. A Service of Remembrance is planned for Sunday June 23, 14h30, at Lambrick Park Church, Victoria BC.

