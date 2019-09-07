Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Margaret Carr. View Sign Obituary

CARR, Helen Margaret (Green) April 19, 1942 - September 4, 2019 Helen passed away peacefully on September 4th after a brief stay at Oak Bay Lodge. Pre-deceased by her parents Ivan and Kathleen Green and her brother John Green, she will be lovingly remembered by her husband Fred Carr, brother Fred Green (Cairine), sister-in-law Margaret Green (Hugh), step-son Steven Carr (Gail), daughter Jane Wismer (Rick), grandchildren James, Meghan, Joel (Calin) and Caleb, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and many close friends. Helen lived a very rich life filled with family and friends. Born in Oak Bay and raised in the Cordova Bay area she was very proud of the Green family heritage within Victoria. She enjoyed travel; highlights included visiting family in Australia, a Baltic Cruise, touring Seville and several trips to Hawaii. She spent 34 years in administration at the Ministry of Finance in Victoria. Her love of music goes back to childhood; she graced us with her beautiful clear voice singing with the Crystal Singers until 2018. Helen was a long standing member of the Metropolitan United Church (First Metropolitan) singing in the choir along side her father, serving in children's ministry in her earlier years and with the ladies hospitality ministry. She was an amateur historian belonging to the Royal Oak Historical Society, documenting her family's early years in Victoria and spent many days exploring the South Island with her Saanich Walking group. Always on the go, she loved visiting with friends and family, swimming at Elk lake and Cole Bay with her brother John, and enjoying musical concerts with Fred. Helen danced up until this year with the Saanich International Folk Dancers with whom she was a founding member and where she met many of her longstanding friends including her husband Fred. Helen was active in her community raising money for cancer research through walks for breast and prostate cancer. She will be remembered for her caring, non-judgmental spirit and being the family "glue" planning gatherings and keeping in touch with the extended family. She was very courageous through significant health challenges and strove to be independent as long as was physically possible. During the last 10 months Helen met new friends at Parkwood Court and most recently at Oak Bay Lodge where she enjoyed the Happy Hour, Sing alongs, and was know to win most of the prizes at jeopardy and trivia games. The family would like to thank the staff at Oak Bay Lodge for their kindness and care. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, September 12th, 2019 at 2:30pm at First Metropolitan United Church, 932 Balmoral Rd. Victoria (main sanctuary). In lieu of flowers donations in Helen's memory may be made to the charity of your choice.





CARR, Helen Margaret (Green) April 19, 1942 - September 4, 2019 Helen passed away peacefully on September 4th after a brief stay at Oak Bay Lodge. Pre-deceased by her parents Ivan and Kathleen Green and her brother John Green, she will be lovingly remembered by her husband Fred Carr, brother Fred Green (Cairine), sister-in-law Margaret Green (Hugh), step-son Steven Carr (Gail), daughter Jane Wismer (Rick), grandchildren James, Meghan, Joel (Calin) and Caleb, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and many close friends. Helen lived a very rich life filled with family and friends. Born in Oak Bay and raised in the Cordova Bay area she was very proud of the Green family heritage within Victoria. She enjoyed travel; highlights included visiting family in Australia, a Baltic Cruise, touring Seville and several trips to Hawaii. She spent 34 years in administration at the Ministry of Finance in Victoria. Her love of music goes back to childhood; she graced us with her beautiful clear voice singing with the Crystal Singers until 2018. Helen was a long standing member of the Metropolitan United Church (First Metropolitan) singing in the choir along side her father, serving in children's ministry in her earlier years and with the ladies hospitality ministry. She was an amateur historian belonging to the Royal Oak Historical Society, documenting her family's early years in Victoria and spent many days exploring the South Island with her Saanich Walking group. Always on the go, she loved visiting with friends and family, swimming at Elk lake and Cole Bay with her brother John, and enjoying musical concerts with Fred. Helen danced up until this year with the Saanich International Folk Dancers with whom she was a founding member and where she met many of her longstanding friends including her husband Fred. Helen was active in her community raising money for cancer research through walks for breast and prostate cancer. She will be remembered for her caring, non-judgmental spirit and being the family "glue" planning gatherings and keeping in touch with the extended family. She was very courageous through significant health challenges and strove to be independent as long as was physically possible. During the last 10 months Helen met new friends at Parkwood Court and most recently at Oak Bay Lodge where she enjoyed the Happy Hour, Sing alongs, and was know to win most of the prizes at jeopardy and trivia games. The family would like to thank the staff at Oak Bay Lodge for their kindness and care. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, September 12th, 2019 at 2:30pm at First Metropolitan United Church, 932 Balmoral Rd. Victoria (main sanctuary). In lieu of flowers donations in Helen's memory may be made to the charity of your choice. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close