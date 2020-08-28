COPLEY, Helen May July 1, 1945 - March 31, 2020 It is with great sadness that we said goodbye to our Mom, Nana, sister and friend. Helen passed away at home with her family by her side after a courageous battle with cancer. Predeceased by her parents Frank & Beatrice Copley, her son Ron Carlow and her loving partner of 26 years Cliff Bates. Helen is survived by her daughters Pamela & Loretta, son in law Darren, and her treasured grandchildren Cole (Courtney), Kennedy (Shayne), Hayden (McKenzie), and Hudson. She is also survived by her brothers Frank (Ruth), Robert (Jean), and loving sister Patricia. Helen loved spending time at home with her family, being in her gardens and enjoying all the wild life. She especially loved her Sophie girl, the family dog, as well as happy hour with friends and family. There is a small family service planned due to Covid-19 and current restrictions. If you wish to make a donation in Helen's memory, both these groups were near and dear to her; The Cowichan Valley Shrine Club 119-1751 Northgate Rd Cobble Hill, VOR 1L6 and CMS Food Bank, 2740 Lashburn Rd, Mill Bay BC V0R 2P1.







