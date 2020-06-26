Helen passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones. Helen is survived by her husband (Frank), son (Tom & Susan), daughter (Kathy & David Chilcott), grandchildren (Adam and Laura Chilcott), sisters (Vera Roberts, Eileen Bowles and Joan Dumas & their families).



Helen had beaten cancer twice, but this time she decided enough was enough. Thank you to the doctors, nurses, and support staff at CDH for ensuring Helen was as comfortable as possible in her final days.



Helen, unbeknownst to most, paid it forward before it was a ‘thing’. She would anonymously pay bills for people and, in her later years, donated to many charities. Helen did not want to have a service, so if you wish to pay homage to Helen, choose someone or something and make an anonymous donation, and smile knowing that Helen would approve.



