Helen R. Evans
September 15, 1935 - March 16, 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones. Helen is survived by her husband (Frank), son (Tom & Susan), daughter (Kathy & David Chilcott), grandchildren (Adam and Laura Chilcott), sisters (Vera Roberts, Eileen Bowles and Joan Dumas & their families).

Helen had beaten cancer twice, but this time she decided enough was enough. Thank you to the doctors, nurses, and support staff at CDH for ensuring Helen was as comfortable as possible in her final days.

Helen, unbeknownst to most, paid it forward before it was a ‘thing’. She would anonymously pay bills for people and, in her later years, donated to many charities. Helen did not want to have a service, so if you wish to pay homage to Helen, choose someone or something and make an anonymous donation, and smile knowing that Helen would approve.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Colonist from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved