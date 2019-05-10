Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Tyshynski. View Sign Obituary

TYSHYNSKI, Helen April 19, 1925 - May 4, 2019 With profound sadness we announce the passing of Helen, our loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched on May 4th , 2019. Helen was born in Rosthern, Saskatchewan to Wasyl and Katherine Hrapchak, one of 8 children. Both parents died when Helen was very young. She was moved from one family to another during her youth. In 1947 Helen married Mike Tyshynski (predeceased) and lived in Toronto raising four children. Many of her siblings also moved to Toronto and years of huge family gatherings were enjoyed. Lots of Ukrainian food, music and picnics ensued. Helen lived life to the fullest. She was an excellent seamstress, cook and gardener. Helen had a flare for fashion and always loved to learn something new. Her hands were never still and with her green thumb gardened till the end. Even at 94 she had to make plans to achieve something each day. Helen is survived by her children Marlene (Mark), Gail, Bruce (Carol), Janet (Peter) as well as 8 grandchildren, Adrienne, Greg, Paul, Jessica, Dan, Laura, Caylen, Brandon and 2 great-grandchildren Owen and Morrie. Helen spent the last 5 1/2 years at Berwick Shelbourne House Retirement taking care of her lovely apartment and growing more flowers than you can imagine on her balcony. Helen thrived with the friendships she made, and the constant activities offered by the staff. She loved to try everything and go on all the outings. We would like to sincerely thank the staff at Berwick for the loving environment they create for their residents. It was a wonderful community for our Mom to live out her remaining years. A Celebration of Life will be held later this summer.





Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 10 to May 12, 2019

