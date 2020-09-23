Helen WEST

It was a year ago today when you left us so suddenly. As our matriarch your presence is greatly missed. So grateful for all the memories we built together but left wanting more. You taught us so much, your knowledge unbound and your counsel always wise. We miss you so much but know we will meet again. For now keep watching over us.



Helen was predeceased by her: father Ben, mother Elsie, brother Ray, and husband George.



She is survived by her daughter Elaine (Robin), granddaughter Amanda, great-granddaughter Isabel and many dear friends.



We would like to say a special thank you to Dr. Liebsher, Dr. Franco and Penny & Kira at Shelbourne Physiotherapy.



