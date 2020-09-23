1/1
Helen WEST
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It was a year ago today when you left us so suddenly. As our matriarch your presence is greatly missed. So grateful for all the memories we built together but left wanting more. You taught us so much, your knowledge unbound and your counsel always wise. We miss you so much but know we will meet again. For now keep watching over us.

Helen was predeceased by her: father Ben, mother Elsie, brother Ray, and husband George.

She is survived by her daughter Elaine (Robin), granddaughter Amanda, great-granddaughter Isabel and many dear friends.

We would like to say a special thank you to Dr. Liebsher, Dr. Franco and Penny & Kira at Shelbourne Physiotherapy.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Colonist from Sep. 23 to Sep. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved