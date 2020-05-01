Helena Balczewska
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BALCZEWSKA, Helena On April 3, 2020, Helena Balczewska peacefully passed away in hospice, only four days after having been diagnosed with late-stage cancer by hospital physicians. She was buried on a beautiful blue sky day next to her parents, Josef and Natalie, in Ross Bay Cemetery during a ceremony officiated by Father John Laszczyk of St. Andrew's Roman Catholic Cathedral. Her brother, Stanislaw, predeceased her many decades earlier. Helena was known to be loving, kind and generous with a great love of gardening. Due to the covid-19 pandemic, it was not possible for many people to gather at the cemetery. Once restrictions ease, a Mass will be scheduled. Please check the website at McCall Gardens for the exact date or call M. Russo at 250-380-0076. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral Mass
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens
4665 Falaise Drive
Victoria, BC V8Y 1B4
(250) 385-4465
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved