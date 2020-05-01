BALCZEWSKA, Helena On April 3, 2020, Helena Balczewska peacefully passed away in hospice, only four days after having been diagnosed with late-stage cancer by hospital physicians. She was buried on a beautiful blue sky day next to her parents, Josef and Natalie, in Ross Bay Cemetery during a ceremony officiated by Father John Laszczyk of St. Andrew's Roman Catholic Cathedral. Her brother, Stanislaw, predeceased her many decades earlier. Helena was known to be loving, kind and generous with a great love of gardening. Due to the covid-19 pandemic, it was not possible for many people to gather at the cemetery. Once restrictions ease, a Mass will be scheduled. Please check the website at McCall Gardens for the exact date or call M. Russo at 250-380-0076. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 1 to May 3, 2020.