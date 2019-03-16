Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helena E. POLL. View Sign

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Helena Eva Poll, at the age of 56. While devastated by our loss, we take solace that many of her final days were filled with exciting adventures, while on vacation in Mexico. Helena grew up in Guelph, Ontario, completing her undergraduate degree in Physics at the University of Guelph. Undaunted by a male-dominated program, she went on to obtain her PhD in Geophysics from the University of Victoria. She worked at Royal Roads on Vancouver Island, conducting important environmental contamination research in the Canadian North. For anyone who knew her, Helena was remarkable for not only being incredibly bright but also artistically gifted. Capitalizing on these skills, she went on to create her own web design business where she used both her computer skills and creative flair to great success. Even though busy with work, Helena was always upbeat and willing to experience life. From caving, to travelling, teaching, painting, drawing and even writing a novel - when she put her hand to something there was little she did not excel at. She also gave back to the communities where she lived and worked, including being a volunteer firefighter in East Sooke and being part of a BC-wide caver emergency rescue operation. The joy in her life was her daughter McKenzie, with whom she took great pride in watching grow into a bright young lady, active in the local theatre community that Helena loved and supported as well. To her family and friends, Helena had an incredible ability to captivate and paint a picture with the tone of her voice and the passionate place from which she spoke. She was loved by all that knew her, and will not be forgotten. A celebration of Helena's life will be held at Sooke Harbour House (1528 Whiffen Spit Rd, Sooke, BC) on Saturday 20 April 2019 at 2:00pm.

