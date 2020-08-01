On July 23, 2020 we said good bye to a remarkable lady after 90 years of a life well lived. Helene was born in Bisbee, Arizona on June 14, 1930, grew up in God's country (aka Nova Scotia) and lived most of her adult life in Victoria, in the same house where she peacefully passed with family by her side. For her, life was all about family and friends. She loved, cherished, spoiled and (at times) mother-henned her 6 grandchildren. She was very proud of all of their accomplishments and who they have become. Her circle of friends was wide, varied and loyal, including dear family friends, her nursing colleagues, the widow group, her lacrosse moms, and her church members. She trained to become a nurse at the Children's Hospital in Halifax becoming an RN in 1952. She had a 40 year career as a working mom ending with her as "the boss" on 3rd South at the Royal Jubilee Hospital. She was an avid Canuck fan, to the point that the family knew not to call her during a game! She looked forward to her annual trip to see a game with one of her grandchildren. She was active in the church and volunteered at the Langham Court Theatre. Predeceased by her husband of 50 yrs., Roy, in 2009, Helene is survived by her son Herb (Lisa), daughter Janice (Rick); her grandchildren Kyle (Lauren), Kevin (Christa), Ryan, Christina (Brodie), Jayne (Matt), and Tyler; sister Laura (Archie); many nieces and nephews; and God daughter Shelly (Michelle). Helene will be lovingly remembered by cousins Linda, Jim, Betty, Ruth, Reta, and Helene, and a long list of dear friends. Herb and Jan would like to express their deep gratitude for the long-standing love, friendship, and support she received from Lorna, Magdalene, and Carol (Dennis), the invaluable assistance of Enoch (Joanne), and the dedicated care of Dr. How and the Hospice staff, all of whom played of huge role in helping make her final days at home so comfortable. She is finally pain free and at peace. Due to COVID restrictions, there will be a very limited service.



