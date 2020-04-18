Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helena Wilhelmina Grypma. View Sign Obituary

Helena was born in Amsterdam Netherlands, one of 11 siblings and experienced a childhood during World War II. After the war she met the love of her life Simon Grypma and was married in 1950. Very soon there were three little ones, Corina (1950), Jake (1952), and Alida (1953).The family moved to Canada and began their Canadian odyssey. In Calgary three more little ones were born, John (1955), Agatha (1960) and Paula (1963). The highlight of life in Calgary included many holidays to the West Coast. Eventually in 1967 Helena and Simon moved their family to Vancouver Island where the climate was similar to that of Holland.Mom was very happy here, gardening was her passion, she loved her roses. Which ever community Helena lived in she became part of the tapestry, volunteering countless hours at the Hospital Auxiliary, Mother's March, Save the Children Fund, Tops and more. She shared laughter and joy with everyone and was a bright light of positivity. Helena had many talents. A dressmaker from early years, she sewed professionally for clients in the North Saanich area. She delighted in making clothing for her children and grandchildren and they were all kept warm in Mom's heart with her handknit sweaters. She will be fondly remembered for her lovely projects of Petit Point, Knitting, Crochet, Quilting and Painting, and always her beautiful gardens.In 2011 after Simon passed away Helena moved into Corina's home where she was lovingly cared for together with the rest of her children. In 2015 upon needing professional care Mom moved into Resthaven Lodge. She passed away peacefully on the evening of April 6, 2020.She leaves behind a legacy of love through her children: Corina & Peter Gish; Jake & Pam Grypma; Alida & Earl Bennet; John and Leanne Grypma; Aggie Stricker; Paula Grypma & Geoff Homer.Grandchildren: Derek & Cindy(Gish); Darcy & Aaron (Grypma); Tanya, Diana & Beverly (Lloyd); Alina & Ivan (Grypma); Jada & Olivia (Stricker); Meaghan, Daniel & Emma-Lea (Welch); and ten great grandchildren; and one Great, Great Grandchild.Beloved siblings who survive Helena: John Groot; Willie Van Dungen; Ina De Vetten.Due to the COVID 19 pandemic a Celebration of Life will be postponed until conditions permit.

