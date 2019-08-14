DYE, Helene Beatrice (nee Turner) April 10, 1933 - August 14, 2009 Somewhere Over The Rainbow DYE, Douglas George December 5, 1929 - December 26, 2003 Gone Fishing Much has changed with the world and your family. Your children and their spouses are in their senior years, your grandchildren have grown to be amazing, accomplished young adults - you would be so proud. What hasn't changed is how much your are loved and missed. With love and tears, Cathy, Kerry and Lauren xox
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019