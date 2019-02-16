Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helga Zimmermann Gilmore. View Sign

GILMORE, Helga Zimmermann Helga was born in Germany on September 19th, 1920. She died in Victoria, British Columbia on January 19th, 2019, at the age of 98. Helga lived for 31 years in Germany, for 38 years in California, and for 29 years in British Columbia. As a high-school student Helga wished to study Art, but her father did not approve of the Art School teachers. Entranced by a book about Madame Curie, she elected instead to study Physics. This led to a war-time career as a hospital X-ray technician, most of which she spent in Klagenfurt Austria, outside Vienna. Helga had ten years of schooling in English before emigrating to America. Her brother and his American wife invited her to come to Santa Barbara California in 1952. She borrowed $500 U.S. to do so. In Santa Barbara she got a hospital job within a week of arrival, and paid back her loan within a few months. On a vacation weekend in Carmel, California she met David K. Gilmore. She and David were married in July of 1956 and Helga moved to his home in Oakland where again she found work right away at the X-ray department of the Alta Bates Hospital in Berkeley. Presently she was invited to take more physics courses enabling her to create radiation treatment plans for cancer patients with machines using radioactive material as sources for the radiation. Her marriage to David ended in 1974 and soon she moved to Tiburon, California, across the Bay from her new office in San Francisco. Helga enjoyed the cultural riches of San Francisco for many years, and also became deeply involved in the worship community at St. Stephen's church in nearby Belvedere. Upon retiring, Helga moved for eight years to Kaslo, British Columbia where her stepson Barney Gilmore was living. She made frequent trips to Vancouver and Victoria, and in 1997 she moved her home to Victoria. Helga formed enduring friendships in Victoria. She found a spiritual home in the Anglican parish of St. Barnabas where she served on the Altar Guild. At St. Barnabas she treasured the quiet, contemplative atmosphere and the beauty of the liturgy. As she grew older and more frail, many of those who assisted her in various ways became new friends, drawn by her courage, humour, and clarity of mind. Helga will be remembered by those who knew her as an elegant and gracious hostess with a warm and welcoming heart. She leaves behind her two step-sons, Scott Gilmore and his wife Carole in Flagstaff, Arizona, and Barney Gilmore and his wife Lorraine, in Kaslo B.C. She also leaves a grandson, Todd Gilmore, his wife Sheri, and their two children, Jackson and Grace, all in Flagstaff Arizona. A memorial service for Helga will be held on Friday, February 22 at 3:30 pm at St. Barnabas Anglican Church, 1525 Begbie Street, Victoria.





