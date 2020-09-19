1/1
Hellen Margaret Davie
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hellen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DAVIE, Hellen Margaret (Chaychuk) October 13, 1937 - September 13, 2020 It is with great regret that we announce the passing of Hellen Margaret Davie (Chaychuk) on Sunday, September13, 2020 at the age of 82 with her family by her side. Hellen passed peacefully after a short battle with Cancer. Hellen was an admirable person who was a joy to always be around. She loved reading and quilting. Hellen was born in Trail, BC and raised in Oasis, BC. She met her husband Charles Davie (predeceased) and they were married for 62 years. Throughout their life together they moved to many places, but settled in Colwood, BC, where they raised a beautiful family. Hellen is survived by her children Cameron Davie (Carrie), Janelle Niebergalle, her grandchildren, Chelsea Skilliter (Graham), Camon Davie, Lily Fisker, Charles Davie, Kyle Davie, and a great-grandchild Linnea Skilliter, many cousins, nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed, but it is a great relief to know she is with Dad again, and that she is at peace and no longer in pain. The family will be celebrating her life in a peaceful, yet private celebration.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sep. 19 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sands Funeral Chapel Cremation and Reception Centre (Colwood)
317 GOLDSTREAM AVE
Victoria, BC V9B 2W4
(250) 478-3821
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved