DAVIE, Hellen Margaret (Chaychuk) October 13, 1937 - September 13, 2020 It is with great regret that we announce the passing of Hellen Margaret Davie (Chaychuk) on Sunday, September13, 2020 at the age of 82 with her family by her side. Hellen passed peacefully after a short battle with Cancer. Hellen was an admirable person who was a joy to always be around. She loved reading and quilting. Hellen was born in Trail, BC and raised in Oasis, BC. She met her husband Charles Davie (predeceased) and they were married for 62 years. Throughout their life together they moved to many places, but settled in Colwood, BC, where they raised a beautiful family. Hellen is survived by her children Cameron Davie (Carrie), Janelle Niebergalle, her grandchildren, Chelsea Skilliter (Graham), Camon Davie, Lily Fisker, Charles Davie, Kyle Davie, and a great-grandchild Linnea Skilliter, many cousins, nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed, but it is a great relief to know she is with Dad again, and that she is at peace and no longer in pain. The family will be celebrating her life in a peaceful, yet private celebration.