OLIVER, Helmie Mary January 12, 1922 - March 6, 2020 In the presence of family, Helmie Mary Oliver (nee Miller) passed away peacefully on March 6, 2020 at the age of 98. Helmie is survived by her son Gerry (Marilyn) and daughter Susan (James) Neveaux and grandchildren Nicholas and Brendan (Nicole) Neveaux. Extended family include Mike (Catherine) Demarchi and Don Demarchi (Lisa Beaulac) along with great-grandchildren Emma, Devan, Alexandra and William. Mom was predeceased by her loving husband, Frank, after 70 years of marriage, as well as her brothers Alfred, August, William, Louis and Walter Miller and sister Johanna Kostyniuk. Born and raised in the farming community of Medstead, SK she attended hairdressing school in Saskatoon in 1939 and worked throughout the province until relocating to Victoria in 1941. She was employed at LaFrance Hair Salon for several years prior to opening a business of their own with her dear friend Jean Armstrong. Following closure of her hairdressing career, home and family became her primary focus; mom excelled at cooking and specialty dinners were beyond comparison. Our summer residence at Shawnigan Lake provided mom with no end of enjoyment; lasting friendships were created with all families along Dunwick Rd, where Sunday afternoon gatherings were punctuated with food, drink and laughter. Her best memories surround those friendships and interactions. We would like to extend a special thanks and our appreciation to Dr.'s Alec Walton and Konia Trouton for their collective support and assistance in allowing mom to realize her final wish. We would also like to recognize the level of care and comfort provided to our mother by administrative and house-keeping staff at Alexander Mackie Retirement Community. Our thanks also to Island Health (Esquimalt and Westshore Health Unit) who provided both guidance and assistance in making mom's final days most comfortable. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at First Memorial Funeral Services in Royal Oak at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to Victoria Hospice. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020

