It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Helmut, our father, grandfather and great grandfather.



Helmut was predeceased in 2003 by his wife Gisela and his brother Lothar in 2012.



He his lovingly remembered by his daughter Ingrid Davis (Ron), granddaughters Stephanie Bartlett (Clark) and Susan Davis, and his two adored great grandsons, Grant and Miles.



Helmut was born to Josef and Marie Bradatsch in Winterberg, Czech Republic, and loved exploring Bohemia with friends and family. He studied forestry at the University of Munich, and it was here at a Faschings Dance in 1947 that he met the sassy girl from Berlin. Helmut and Gisela were married in 1950 and emigrated to Canada in 1951, landing first in Halifax, taking the journey by train to Vancouver, and eventually moving to Victoria in 1952. Helmut worked as a professional forester with the Ministry of Forests for 36 years, retiring in 1988. He appreciated the majestic forests and mountains of British Columbia, and through his work was able to travel extensively around BC.



He enjoyed gardening, taking walks along the water and reading extensively. He and Gisela loved to travel, visiting many exotic destinations. His time with his granddaughters was particularly important to him.



His family would like to thank Rowena and Cressie, his caregivers for the last 2 years, who made it possible for him stay in his house and pass away peacefully in his own bed. Also, many thanks to his neighbors for their companionship and assistance during the last years of his life.



The family plans a private celebration of life.

