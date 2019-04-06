Hendrika Christina (Chris) Kruizinga

KRUIZINGA, Hendrika Christina (Chris) Born January 10, 1924 in Neede, the Netherlands, passed away peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Saviour on April 4, 2019. Celebratory memorial service will be held at the Victoria Christian Reformed Church, 661 Agnes Street, on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.
