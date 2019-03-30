Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry John Lenaghan. View Sign

LENAGHAN, Henry John April 28, 1929 - March 28, 2019 Henry passed away peacefully in his sleep after living a full and active life. He was a man devoted to his family, ever ready with a joke, and always curious about the goings on in the neighbourhood. Henry was born in Standerton, South Africa 3rd of four children. He and Joan immigrated to Vancouver with their three children Natalie, Charles & Noel in 1966. Three years later they completed their family with their Canadian born daughter, Moira. Henry loved his new homeland and proudly displayed the beauty of BC for visiting relatives and friends by taking them on the "1,800 Mile Lenaghan Road Trip". From Vancouver, thru Lake Louise, the Rockies, Banff, Jasper, the Columbia Ice Fields, Prince George and the Frazer Canyon they saw it all. Henry did this tour 32 times and it never failed to impress. In his youth Henry was a skilled field hockey player and as an adult, refereeing became one of his passions. He was a referee for the Canadian National & International Women's Field Hockey Championships for many years. He also contributed to the Women's Field Hockey Rule Book when updates were required. He also played lawn bowls in his youth and in his later years dug out his whites & bowls to play across the street at Vic West. Henry didn't just play though, he could be seen in the early mornings weeding & trimming the gardens at the facility. Henry also loved tennis and was known to school a few young men well into his middle years. Professionally Henry was a Certified Management Accountant for 40 years and Assistant General Manager of Netherlands Overseas in Prince George for 18 years. Rarely a day would go by when Henry didn't sit in his chair with his graph paper working the numbers listening to the CBC. He retired early and he and his wife Joan moved to Victoria in 1992. Henry was a self-taught amateur electrician and a Jack of All Trades. He was always willing to tackle any work project and he and Joan travelled to England, Victoria & Prince George to help his children with their home reno's. Henry was not a man to laze around, if he wasn't working in the garden or on a project you could find him touring the neighbourhood for new building sites or changes. Henry is survived by his wife of 66 years Joan (nee Webber), and his children Natalie (David), Charles (Pat), Noel (Shelly), Moira (Greg) and grandchildren Michael, Rachel, Justin, Dylan, Ryan, Julie and great-granddaughter Lillian. A funeral mass followed by reception will be held on Tuesday, April 2nd at 12:10 pm at Our Lady of Peace Church, 851 Old Esquimalt Road. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.





