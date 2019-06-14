Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry Kinloch. View Sign Obituary

KINLOCH, Henry "Harry" May 21, 1921 - June 4, 2019 Passed away peacefully attended by family after a long and happy life, much loved and respected. Born at Burrowin Farm, Fife, Scotland to Jane Irene (Buchanan) and Robert Russell Kinloch as the only son and eldest of five. A good scholar he went on to study engineering through Glasgow Technical College (now Strathclyde University). Assigned to a naval engineering project during WW II to demagnetize ships against magnetic mines. Married Christina "Chrissie" McKay in 1946 then emigrated to Edmonton, Alberta January 1949. Employed by Edmonton Power he was highly respected for innovative ideas for indoor installations of substation equipment as well as underground power distribution throughout the City of Edmonton. He was secretary-treasurer of the Canadian Electrical Association. Retiring first to Onoway, Alberta to live on their farm then moving to Vancouver Island in 1985 he and Chrissie enjoyed travel, card games, golf, curling and family activities over the years. He was past master and honourary life member of Avonglen Masonic Lodge in Edmonton and member of Malahat Lodge in Mill Bay. Predeceased by Chrissie 2005 as well as sisters Mary (Mollie), Elizabeth (Betty) and Margaret (Meta). Survived by sister Ena of Picton New Zealand and by son Dr. Robert David Kinloch (Mary Anne) and daughter Moira Margaret Prieto (Jorge) as well as grandchildren Frances (Jon), Anna (Kyle), Ella, David (Laura), Jorge (Monique), Roberto (Kristy), Jessica (Diego) and 12 great grandchildren. Family would like to thank Dr. Francis Egan and the staffs of the Wellesley and Sunset Lodge. A memorial service will take place Saturday June 22nd at 1pm at Knox Presbyterian Church, 2964 Richmond Road. Donations can be made in his name to Victoria Hospitals Foundation









