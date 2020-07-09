BUTTERFIELD, Henry Lyman July 18, 1939 - July 01, 2020 The Butterfield family is sad to announce the passing, on 1 July 2020, of their dear brother, brother-in-law and uncle, Henry Lyman Butterfield. He is greatly missed by his entire family and many friends. A reliable source of love and laughter at all family gatherings, Lyman always had a smile on his face, a pun on his tongue and a good story to regale us with. Despite considerable adversity, he never complained. He was a happy, kind, soul with infinite gratitude for his life, family and friends. Lyman adored his wonderful wife Joan with whom he shared thirty-five years of inspired marriage. His other loves included singing and a life-long study of history. An extraordinary memory made Lyman the family go-to source for any and all dates and facts relating to past events. His singing voice remembered every lyric and the music of his church gave him boundless enjoyment. At a recent family event, Lyman recited Lewis Carrol's "The Walrus and the Carpenter," a poem composed of 18 stanzas and 108 lines. That was Lyman entertaining us all with humour, joy and love. There will be no funeral service.







