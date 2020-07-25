1/2
Henry Newton (Harry) SMITH
May 30, 1935 - July 20, 2020
It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our loving father and grandfather "HURRICANE" Henry Newton Smith on July 20, 2020. Harry was born in Trail, BC on May 30 1935 and was predeceased by his parents James and Lizzie Smith and brother and sister-in-law Newton and Marilyn Smith.

Harry had so much charisma and a larger than life personality. For those who loved him, life was full of fun and adventure.

Harry raised his kids with values. He leaves behind his loving children, Dana (Ken) Kloosterman; Kimberley (Bruno) Tassone; and James (Chanone) Smith; nine Grandchildren and fourteen Great Grandchildren.

Harry was a devoted athlete and had an illustrious Hockey career, winning the World Hockey Championship in 1961 with the Trail Smoke Eaters and the Allen Cup in 1962. There he developed friendships that lasted a lifetime and those friends always looked out for each other.

After his retirement from hockey he focused his energy on many business ventures. He never let the opportunity to make a deal go by. He always said, "Don't wait for it to happen, make it happen!" or "There's no such a word as CAN'T."

Over the years, Harry was the Imperial Oil agent in Castlegar for 25 years and moved to Victoria in 1981 when he purchased GH Birnie Plumbing and Heating. Harry's entrepreneurial ventures expanded to include many companies, notably: Save on Gas; Columbia Fuels; Coast Environmental and Enrico Winery to name a few.

Harry the grandfather was a gift to his grandkids. They will always remember the fishing trips and will miss him very much. He loved fishing, telling stories and jokes, and having a snooze on his boat where he spent many happy hours.

Harry always loved teaching and mentoring young hockey players, from coaching teams, putting on hockey schools or watching, he was always looking to impart his knowledge of the game to whoever would listen. In Harry's memory please consider a donation to your local Minor Hockey Association, it would make him proud.

A memorial service will be held however, due to COVID restrictions, the service will be for immediate family only and by invitation. The family appreciates your kind wishes and stories. Dad left big shoes to fill and we will miss him always.

Published in The Times Colonist from Jul. 25 to Jul. 27, 2020.
July 25, 2020
he world has lost another great man! RIP Harry you will be missed❤
Alan Last
Friend
July 25, 2020
What a great man , was so lucky to have met and worked for him and his family,so many fun times and stories,he was so good to my family I am so sad for everyone in his family,he was a presence you would never forget.Rest in peace Harry thanks for the memories xo
Dora
Friend
July 25, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss Harry meant the world to me he will always be remembered by me as my friend and maybe the best boss I ever had I loved him a lot
Randy Johnson
Friend
