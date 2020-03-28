Henry Niezen passed away in Victoria Hospice on March 23, 2020 at the age of 95. He was born in Zwolle, the Netherlands in 1924 and emigrated to Canada in 1951. As a skilled carpenter, he worked in the town of Kimberley, BC and later became a city building inspector in Nelson. He moved to other towns in BC as a project inspector before settling in Victoria. In the 1970s, he became a Provincial Government Technician in the BC Ministry of Transportation and Highways. He started and was actively involved in the Cadboro Bay Sailing Association and in his retirement years, enjoyed writing, painting and stamp collecting.
He is survived by his children Trudy Briggs (Mike), Al (Nancy), Ron (Sarah), Richard (Molly) , several grandchildren and one great-grandchild There will be no service due to current circumstances.
Published in The Times Colonist on Mar. 28, 2020