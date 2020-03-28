Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry Niezen. View Sign Obituary

Henry Niezen passed away in Victoria Hospice on March 23, 2020 at the age of 95. He was born in Zwolle, the Netherlands in 1924 and emigrated to Canada in 1951. As a skilled carpenter, he worked in the town of Kimberley, BC and later became a city building inspector in Nelson. He moved to other towns in BC as a project inspector before settling in Victoria. In the 1970s, he became a Provincial Government Technician in the BC Ministry of Transportation and Highways. He started and was actively involved in the Cadboro Bay Sailing Association and in his retirement years, enjoyed writing, painting and stamp collecting.







He is survived by his children Trudy Briggs (Mike), Al (Nancy), Ron (Sarah), Richard (Molly) , several grandchildren and one great-grandchild There will be no service due to current circumstances.

Henry Niezen passed away in Victoria Hospice on March 23, 2020 at the age of 95. He was born in Zwolle, the Netherlands in 1924 and emigrated to Canada in 1951. As a skilled carpenter, he worked in the town of Kimberley, BC and later became a city building inspector in Nelson. He moved to other towns in BC as a project inspector before settling in Victoria. In the 1970s, he became a Provincial Government Technician in the BC Ministry of Transportation and Highways. He started and was actively involved in the Cadboro Bay Sailing Association and in his retirement years, enjoyed writing, painting and stamp collecting.He is survived by his children Trudy Briggs (Mike), Al (Nancy), Ron (Sarah), Richard (Molly) , several grandchildren and one great-grandchild There will be no service due to current circumstances. Published in The Times Colonist on Mar. 28, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close