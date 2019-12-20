SAM, Henry Henry passed away suddenly and peacefully with his family by his side on December 10, 2019 at Royal Jubilee Hospital. Henry was predeceased by his parents Robert and Betty Sam; survived by siblings Arleen (Robert - daughter Leanne and son Kevin), Gary (Ellen - sons Robert, Michael and Ian), Lynn, Daniel, Vanessa and Zerlina; many aunts, uncles, cousins, grandniece and grandnephew. Born and raised in Victoria Henry loved the outdoors, movies, chess and computers. Henry was a generous, thoughtful, caring and respectful person who valued the time he spent with family and friends. We will all miss him dearly especially his infectious smile. The family would like to take the opportunity to thank everyone who supported and cared for him during this time. A memorial service and reception will be held at Royal Oak Chapel, 4673 Falaise Drive, Friday December 27, 2019 at 11 am, followed by interment at 1 pm at Royal Oak Burial Park.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019