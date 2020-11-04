A loving, devoted family man, with a great sense of humor.



Henry/Hank passed away at home at age 89. He will be sadly missed by his wife of 68 years Marian (Spence), son Don (Karen MacDougall), daughter Diane (Del Dyrdal); grandchildren, Shayne Dyrdal, Delaine Dyrdal (Bryn Lord), Stephanie Thiel (Alex Nicholls), and Gillian Thiel; and great grandsons, Cayden and Keenan Lord. He is survived by his two brothers Walter (Edith) and Ron (Elaine) and his sister Margaret Carrier.



Henry was born at home in Millet, Alberta to William & Else Thiel. He excelled athletically-- hockey and baseball--and at school. He then did a pharmaceutical apprenticeship. Saving for UofA, he worked for Gulf Oil's seismic dept. Head office transitioned him to Oil Scout (Industrial Spy), and later to the Employee Relations dept., where he rose to Mgr. of Employee Relations. Then Hudson Bay Oil and Gas recruited him as Mgr. of Human Resources and Executive Committee member.



He became a partner and executive of Canadian Foremost. He tackled their financial challenges, then Production and Product Development, then International Marketing. His travels took him to Russia, Brazil, Iran, India, China....and around the world numerous times. He had memorable meetings with the China's Premier Chou En-lai, a Saudi prince, and the Comandante General of Italy's special police force. He took the fledgling company to publicly traded, international exporter.



At 46 he then formed his own consulting company, H. E. Thiel and Associates Ltd [later Thiel Resources Ltd.]. He provided management and govt. relations consulting; undertook varied investments; and taught the International Marketing course at the Banff School of Advanced Management. At 50 he and Marian moved to Victoria, BC. He continued consulting as a government affairs consultant, and in advisory roles to numerous govt. and corporate clients; but now golf and his fishing boat provided enjoyed distractions. In 1995 Henry ceased consulting projects (semi-retired), but company investment activities continued until his death. He had a very successful and rewarding career.



He was an ardent golfer, skier, curler, and fisherman. He was a Rotarian and Probus member. He and Marian continued travelling the world and spending winters in Phoenix.



His was a life well lived. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Victoria Foundation (250-381-5532) for the Henry & Marian Thiel fund. Due to COVID restrictions, no funeral will be held.



