It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Herbert Arthur Leason, born in Victoria on November 8, 1931.



Herb leaves behind his loving wife of 64 years, Shirley. He was a kind and gentle man and a loyal friend to many.



Herb was a hard worker. His 1st job was working for his father Bert at Capital Floor Company. He then began working for Stockers Moving and Storage, staying there for several years before beginning his final job at the Dockyard until his retirement.



Herb also enjoyed volunteering. He spent many years coaching and managing Saanich Evening Optimist Babe Ruth baseball. He also spent time as an auxiliary Saanich Police Officer.



Herb spent many fun years with his friend Al Coutts at the Western Speedway with the Golden Wheels Fraternity. He was a member of the Greater Victoria Philatelic Society. Herb continued his love of baseball as a member of the Ramblers Slo-pitch 70 + league and watching his favourite team, the Seattle Mariners on TV. Herb could often be found helping his family and friends with carpentry and painting projects. A big part of his life was spent at Shawnigan Lake where he built his family a cabin, a boat and a kayak.



Herb also leaves behind his son Alan, daughter Carolyn (Ian) and his grandchildren Vanessa (Shawn), Rebecca (Chandler), Curtis (Marika) and his dearest great grandson, Alden, who could always make him smile. Herb also leaves behind his twin sister, Barbara Harvey, many cousins, nieces and nephews. Herb was predeceased by his parents Bert and Rita Leason, his brother Ray, and sister-in-law Pat as well as brothers-in-law Bill Green and Gord Harvey.



No service by request. A private gathering will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, you may wish to make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Society in Herb’s name.



Till we meet again.

